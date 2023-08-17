Britney Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, have been making headlines amid the shocking news that Sam filed for divorce after 14 months of marriage. While Britney’s family has long been in the spotlight, including her famous little sister Jamie Lynn Spears, the pop star’s separation from her husband has led made fans curious about Sam’s family. His mom and sisters met Britney when they began dating in 2016, and according to Sam, they welcomed her with open arms.

Who Are Sam Asghari’s Parents, Mike and Fatima?

Sam, whose full name is Hesam Asghari, was born to Mike and Fatima Asghari in Iran on March 3, 1994. His father, a tow truck driver, left his family in Iran to move to California and married another woman, according to reports. In a since-deleted 2020 Instagram post, Sam revealed that he hadn’t seen Mike in several years.

“Haven’t seen my paps for about 12 years now, that’s basically half my life, it’s about time I reunite with the man that made me into who I am today. Happy Father’s Day to my old (young) man! I witnessed this man work his ass off as an immigrant here in the U.S. just so his kids could have a better future. Thank you for teaching me that you don’t have to be a perfect man to be a perfect father,” he wrote.

Sam and his three sisters lived with Fatima in Iran until Sam was 12. He then moved to the U.S. to live with his father. While Sam doesn’t speak much about Mike these days, he has openly gushed about Fatima and shared updates on her health. In late July 2023, Sam revealed via his Instagram Stories that Fatima had been taken to a Los Angeles hospital after a “major accident.” However, thanks to great care from the medical staff, she was able to begin “resting it off.”

“I’m so grateful for the love and support you guys had during Mama Asghari’s recovery after the accident. Sending a huge thank you to the amazing medical staff at Cedars-Sinai ER,” he later wrote in a post. “Moments like these remind us of life’s preciousness. Taking a social media break to prioritize what truly matters. See you very soon.”

Who Are Sam Asghari’s Sisters?

Sam is the youngest of four children. He has three older sisters, Maddie, Ellie and Fay, all of whom he talks about often. Both Maddie and Fay are registered nurses and fitness models with decent followings on Instagram.

In an interview with Men’s Health in 2021, Sam credited Fay for introducing him to modeling. He also said he often turns to his sisters when he needs an “honest opinion.”

“I learned a lot about women from them, and I learned a lot about respecting women,” he said. “I had to; otherwise I would get my ass kicked.”

Maddie and Fay were both in attendance at Sam and Britney’s wedding in June 2022, and they gushed about the couple online.

“One of the most beautiful and emotional moments of my life was to watch my brother get married,” Fay wrote on Instagram. “I love you both so much @samasghari & @britneyspears.”

Why Did Sam Asghari and Britney Spears Split Up?

On August 16, 2023, a source told In Touch exclusively that a “divorce is in the works” for Britney and Sam. Court documents obtained by In Touch revealed that Sam filed for divorce from Britney that same day at the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County, but they had been separated since July 28. Sam cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce.

Courtesy of Sam Asghari/ Instagram

Britney has not addressed the divorce at the time of publication. However, Sam broke his silence on August 17, writing a statement on his Instagram Stories.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he wrote. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S–t happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”