Amid the shocking news that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are getting divorced after 14 months of marriage, the Iran-born model has broken his silence on the matter.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” Sam, 29, wrote via Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 17. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S–t happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Sam’s statement comes one day after he filed for divorce from the pop princess, 41, at the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County. According to the court documents obtained by In Touch, the model’s marriage to Britney came to an end due to “irreconcilable differences.” He listed their date of separation as July 28, and is requesting spousal support and to “terminate the court’s ability to award support” to Britney. In addition, he is asking for the songstress to cover his legal fees.

Though the couple had only been married for 14 months, Britney and Sam had been together for six years, enduring her conservatorship battle and mental health challenges. They met on the set of Britney’s music video for “Slumber Party,” and Sam slipped her his phone number. They got married in a small, yet star-studded ceremony in June 2022.

Though the model’s brief statement is the first time either party has commented on the split, the reasoning behind their decision remains unclear. However, an inside source told In Touch that the “Circus” singer was the one who wanted to her “out of her marriage.”

“Even though she’s pushed Sam to the brink with her erratic behavior, he would probably keep enduring it, but she’s adamant,” the insider said. “She’s accused him of everything from spying on her, secretly recording her, cheating on her, talking to her family behind her back and other horrible things. She now thinks that Sam was always using her, that she was his meal ticket and that he never truly loved her.”

As for her own fidelity, cheating rumors surrounding Britney surfaced in the wake of her divorce news. Though the insider exclusively told In Touch that the X Factor judge accused Sam of “cheating on her,” followers of Britney’s quickly wondered if she was actually the one who cheated given that Sam filed for divorce from her. Britney has not commented on the news as of publication.