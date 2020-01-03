Fun with friends! Ron Perlman made a rare appearance on his girlfriend Allison Dunbar’s Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 2, during a game night — almost two months after the actor filed for divorce from his now ex-wife, Opal Perlman. “Rookie learns the ropes #catan,” the 42-year-old captioned the clip of the Sons of Anarchy alum, 69, asking how the board game works. “The blind leading the blind,” Allison added to another clip where her friend is attempting to explain the rules to everyone. All in all, it looked like everyone was having a blast as they were munching on food, drinking and chatting with one another.

In December, the duo made their first red carpet appearance at the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood event at the Musso and Frank Grill in Los Angeles. The blonde beauty wore a black dress and posed with her hand on Ron’s chest while the actor looked dapper in a black jacket with a patterned shirt.

Courtesy of Allison Dunbar/Instagram

The couple sparked romance rumors when they were spotted kissing after a meal at Alexander Steakhouse in Pasadena, California, in May. Even though Ron was married at the time, a source told In Touch that he and Opal, 69, have “what seems like an open relationship.” The insider added, “Everyone thought Ron and his wife lived very separate lives.” So much so, the Hellboy star filed for divorce from Opal “out of respect” for her, another source told In Touch. “There wasn’t any big drama or showdown.”

Even before the two — who both starred in the TV series StartUp — went public with their relationship, they were never afraid to show some PDA. Ron and Allison “haven’t changed how they’re going on about their lives,” a third insider revealed. “They weren’t hiding it before. They’d walk their dogs in the neighborhood, they went to dinner, they did what couples do. Ron just never made moves to officially divorce his wife.”

Now, the lovebirds seem to be in a great spot. “Ron and Allison are happy the way things were and how things are going now,” the source added. “Is she happy Ron will be officially divorced? Sure, but again, there was no real pressure. But who knows? Maybe now they’ll want to take their relationship to the next level. I know Ron really loves Allison, and she loves him.”

Courtesy of Allison Dunbar/Instagram

Sounds like these two are a match made in heaven!