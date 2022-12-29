It appears Little People, Big World’s Roloff Farms faced an outdoor disaster, as Jacob Roloff shared photos of apparent property damage from downed trees.

“Work is cut out for tomorrow,” the TLC personality, 25, whom In Touch can exclusively confirm lives on his dad Matt Roloff’s property, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 28. In the snapshot, a tree was seen laying in front of the house.

In a separate video, Jacob gave his followers a glimpse at how close the large tree came to hitting the home on Roloff Farms.

“Pretty close to [the] house, but really an ideal fall,” he wrote across a picture of a close-up of the extensive branches nearly touching the house. “Only one broken pipe, one tiny branch on the porch.”

Accompanying photos and clips revealed the tree damage on the lawn from the windy conditions the Hillsboro, Oregon-based location faced throughout the day.

Jacob has not publicly confirmed that he is living on Roloff Farms with wife Isabel Roloff and their son, Mateo. However, Isabel, 26, revealed to fans that the trio moved into a new home in early October.

“Official first night at the new place tonight,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on October 5 across a shot of pink clouds. “I have said this before with hair … you always like how your hair is right before you get it done. Similarly, you always really like your house right before you move into a new one.”

The dedicated mama also reflected on having “mixed emotions” upon moving into their new place.

“I spent a long time just wishing we could live anywhere else, but when you make a house a home, it’s hard to leave,” Isabel added. “Especially when it is where you brought your first baby home to … but where we are heading is a dream come true honestly.”

Since the reality TV family is familiar with property management of their land, the recent tree damage wasn’t the first time the farm has faced destruction from a storm. In September 2021, Matt, 61, shared snaps from a damaged tent shortly after he left home to visit ex-wife Amy Roloff and her new husband, Chris Marek, at the time.

“[Woke] up to this disaster on the farm,” he wrote via Instagram. “The passing first winter storm said, ‘[Hello Roloff Farm’s] tent … we’ll show you.’ We [lose] one tent [every year]. Glad we have time to recover.”

Scroll down to see Jacob’s photos from the farm property damage.