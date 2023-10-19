Rob Kardashian made a NSFW comment when he was asked his thoughts on Scott Disick’s love life.

Kris Jenner called Rob, 36, during the Thursday, October 19, episode of The Kardashians to ask him what Scott, 40, is looking for in his “perfect” woman.

“I don’t know, a f–king whore?” Rob responded. Kris, 67, dismissed the answer and joked the producers would have to “bleep” the comment out of the reality show.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch then turned to Scott to ask his opinion on the matter. “If you had the opportunity to meet the perfect girl, what does that look like on paper?” she wondered.

“She’s funny, she’s kind, she’s sweet, she’s cute,” Scott explained, noting that he would love to end up with someone like Khloé Kardashian. “She’s got all the characteristics I want—that’s what I’m saying.”

While Scott said he would love to be with someone like Khloé, 39, he clarified that he would never actually date her. “Obviously, I would never look at Khloé sexually, even though I make jokes like that,” he stated.

Scott previously dated Kourtney Kardashian on-off from 2006 until 2015. The former couple have remained in each other’s lives as they raise their kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8.

The Flip It Like Disick star added that he wants a partner who “doesn’t give up on somebody, because I’ve been through a lot of different things.” Scott continued, “I definitely know I’m not easy and I’m not perfect.”

Rob’s phone call on the show marks a rare appearance for him. While he previously starred on the early seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, he has intentionally stepped out of the spotlight and rarely makes public appearances.

In July, Khloé weighed in on ​whether fans can expect to see Rob on upcoming episodes of the family’s Hulu show.

“I do think Rob would come back to the show,” the Good American founder said during a season 3 episode. “He talks about it a lot. But I do know that Rob has been through a lot personally. But he’s literally the best dad I know, and I’m so proud of him for that. I know he’s feeling really good about himself, and I’m happy for him. I have faith that soon he’ll be back on the show.”

Jeff Bottari/WireImage

The Rob & Chyna alum was briefly featured on the July episode during a phone call with Khloé as they discussed plans for his daughter Dream Kardashian’s birthday party.

“Rob does such an amazing job with [Dream] and I’m just there to help whenever he needs,” Khloé said.

Not only has Rob avoided appearing on TV, but he has also skipped family events in order to maintain his privacy. The father of one was noticeably absent from Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy, in May 2022.

“Rob is a very private person,” a source exclusively told In Touch about his decision to miss the celebration. “He knew that the wedding would be on the world stage.”