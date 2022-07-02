Supporting her man! Pop princess Rihanna made her first public appearance after giving birth to her and A$AP Rocky’s baby boy.

The “Pon De Replay” singer, 34, stepped out at the Wireless Festival in London on Friday, July 1. During the rare outing, the Fenty Beauty founder wore a chic oversized black Prada puffer jacket and complimented the all-black look with a chunky silver necklace.

Shannon Cohen/MEGA

Earlier in the day, the pair were spotted by fans at a barber shop in the Crystal Palace neighborhood in London.

Shannon Cohen/MEGA

“If you see this post. My soul has been snatched,” the user shared via Instagram, alongside a video of the A-list couple smiling and taking selfies with fans. “How am I passing a barber shop in Crystal Palace and pass my fave!!!” In the clip, the “Praise the Lord” rapper was in the barber’s chair, while Rihanna appeared cheerful hanging out with locals.

The public outing comes almost two months after the “Love on the Brain” singer and A$AP, 33, welcomed their first child together in Los Angeles on May 13. While the Barbados artist and Brooklyn native are still new parents, the pair are very much “settling into parenthood,” a source told In Touch following the birth.

“Rihanna and A$AP’s little boy is adorable. Not many people have met their bundle of joy yet, but they’ve sent photographs and have excitedly FaceTimed friends with him,” the insider continued. “He’s a cross between the two of them and is absolutely tiny. In some lights, he looks like A$AP and in others, Rihanna. He has got Rihanna’s eyes!”

As for his name, the source adds that the couple will share it “when they feel ready.”

Prior to their son’s arrival, Rihanna was very tight-lipped about her pregnancy and her new addition was revealed when she was photographed while out and about in New York. In the series of photos, the songstress wore a vintage pink Chanel pink puffer coat and had it unbuttoned mid-chest to show off her bare baby bump.

The Ocean’s Eight actress later confirmed her pregnancy via Instagram. “How the gang pulled up to Black History Month,” she wrote in February 2022.