After the birth of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby boy, the high-fashion couple are “settling into parenthood” and are “so in love” with their baby boy, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Rihanna and A$AP’s little boy is adorable. Not many people have met their bundle of joy yet, but they’ve sent photographs and have excitedly FaceTimed friends with him,” the insider says. “He’s a cross between the two of them and is absolutely tiny. In some lights, he looks like A$AP and in others, Rihanna. He has got Rihanna’s eyes!”

While the Barbados and Brooklyn natives are getting their first tastes of parenthood, they seem to be adapting happily. Rihanna, 34, is “doing well” the source reveals, adding that the “Diamonds” singer says “becoming a mom is the best thing that’s ever happened to her.”

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Rihanna and A$AP, 33, welcomed their baby boy on May 13 in Los Angeles. Since then, they have been caring for their baby at RiRi’s Beverly Hills oasis, the insider says.

“She and A$AP are settling into parenthood at her gated home in Beverly Hills Los Angeles and can’t wait to travel again and introduce their little one in person to loved ones.”

Although the couple is eager to introduce their bundle of joy to their family abroad, they are enjoying their time caring for their baby at home, where they have an “enormous” nursery equipped with a walk-in closet. In addition, the source notes, “some nights the baby sleeps in the crib in A$AP and Rihanna’s bedroom because they want to be with him all the time.”

“They’re so in love. As far as I know, the couple haven’t hired a nanny yet because they feel it’s important to bond with the baby as a family, especially during the first few weeks.”

With all of the exciting details surrounding Rihanna and A$AP becoming parents, the pair still haven’t revealed their baby’s name.

“They’ll announce his name when they feel ready,” the source says.

Rihanna and A$AP first confirmed their romance in November 2020 after sparking dating rumors for years prior. They announced their pregnancy in January 2022.

“​​How the gang pulled up to Black history month,” Rihanna captioned her pregnancy reveal via Instagram.