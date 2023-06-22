Husband and wife? Rihanna and A$AP Rocky sparked marriage rumors when the “Praise the Lord” rapper called the makeup mogul his “wife” during a concert in June 2023. Keep scrolling to find out if Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are married, learn about their relationship and more.

Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Married?

Rocky sent rumors swirling that he and Rihanna tied the knot when he gave a shout-out to the “Disturbia” singer during his set at the Cannes Lions Festival on June 21.

“I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf–king building!” he told the audience as Rihanna watched from the crowd.

Despite the comment, neither Rihanna nor Rocky have publicly confirmed if they are married.

However, an insider exclusively told In Touch in February 2022 that they “definitely see themselves getting married” and teased that the ceremony will likely happen in Rihanna’s home country, Barbados.

How Long Have Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Been Together?

The pair sparked romance rumors in 2020, though didn’t confirm their romance until May 2021.

“So much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” Rocky told GQ while confirming they were a romantic item. “I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.”

They have since gone on to make several public appearances together, while the couple made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in September 2021.

Do Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Have Children?

Rihanna and Rocky announced they were expecting baby No. 1 in January 2022, while they welcomed their son, Rza, in May of that year.

The Barbados native revealed that they’re growing their family when she debuted her baby bump during the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023.

“Having come from a big family herself, Rihanna feels blessed that she’ll have two kids so close in age, to look out for each other, and jokes it’s almost like having twins!” a source exclusively told In Touch after she announced her second pregnancy.

The insider added that their second pregnancy wasn’t planned, though the couple is “on top of the world” over the news.

An additional source told In Touch that Rocky is “overjoyed about becoming a dad again and is championing” Rihanna. “The pregnancy has been quite tiresome for her and he’s always there in the wing, doting on her,” the insider added. “Becoming parents has solidified their relationship.”