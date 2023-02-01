It’s pretty hard to believe Rihanna has only been in the spotlight since dropping “Pon de Replay” in 2005. After all, in less than two decades, the Saint Michael, Barbados, native has officially earned her billionaire status. Keep scrolling to learn about Rihanna’s net worth, her business ventures and more.

What Is Rihanna’s Net Worth?

Rihanna has a staggering net worth of $1.7 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She is said to have an average yearly salary of $70 million.

Rihanna Is the Youngest Self-Made Billionaire

Forbes named the national hero of Barbados the youngest female self-made billionaire in 2022. She was the only billionaire under 40 to make the annual and prestigious list, knocking Kim Kardashian out of the top spot.

According to the outlet, Rihanna’s bank account makes her the richest female musician in the world and the second richest female entertainer.

Rihanna Is a Successful Entertainer

To date, the artist, who welcomed baby No. 1 with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May 2022, has eight studio albums under her belt: Music of the Sun, A Girl like Me, Good Girl Gone Bad, Rated R, Loud, Talk That Talk, Unapologetic and Anti. In addition to countless other accolades, Rihanna has been nominated for 33 Grammy Awards with nine wins.

Her last full studio album, Anti, was released in 2016 and she took a long hiatus from music to focus on her entrepreneurial efforts. “I can’t say when I’m going to drop,” Rihanna told British Vogue in March 2020. “But I am very aggressively working on music.”

The singer thrilled fans on October 26, 2022, with the surprise announcement that she had a new single dropping two days later. “Lift Me Up. 10.28.22,” RiRi captioned an Instagram post with the opening notes from the song, which was part of the soundtrack for the Marvel movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She also recorded song “Born Again” for the hit movie.

Rihanna Co-Owns Her Own Companies

In partnership with LVMH (a French luxury goods company), Rihanna co-owns Fenty Beauty. The cosmetics line generated $550 million in revenue in 2020, per Forbes.

Additionally, the financial outlet reports that Rihanna has a 30 percent stake in her Savage x Fenty lingerie line, which was evaluated at $1 billion in February 2021. RiRi’s stake in Savage x Fenty is estimated to be worth $270 million.

Rihanna Has Starred In Hit Movies

(Is there anything she can’t do?) You may recognize RiRi from films like Guava Island and Ocean’s Eight, as well as two episodes of the series Bates Motel in 2017. Additionally, Rihanna voiced Gratuity ‘Tip’ Tucci in the 2015 animated picture Home.

Despite her many projects, Rihanna knows when it’s time to take a break. “I never used to be this way. It’s only the last couple years that I started to realize that you need to make time for yourself, because your mental health depends on it. If you’re not happy, you’re not going to be happy even doing things that you love doing,” she told her Ocean’s Eight costar Sarah Paulson via Interview magazine in June 2019.

“It’d feel like a chore. I never want work to feel like a chore,” Rihanna added. “My career is my purpose, and it should never feel like anything other than a happy place.”

Rihanna Is Headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show

The NFL, in conjunction with Roc Nation and Apple Music, announced in September 2022 that the “Love on the Brain” artist will be taking center stage during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment,” Jay-Z, founder of Roc Nation, said in a press release at the time.