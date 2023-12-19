Real Housewives of New York City alum Sonja Morgan opens up about her relationship with her new secret boyfriend, who she has dubbed the “Viking,” during an exclusive interview with In Touch.

Sonja, 60, met her boyfriend – who she has not revealed the identity of – when she was staying at a cottage in Virginia while her New York City townhouse was being rented.

After telling In Touch that their relationship is “very good,” the reality star shares that she’s back in Manhattan and their romance is now long distance. “So I don’t get to see him so often. It’s really hard,” she admits. “He has two days off a week, so that’s a whole thing.”

“I’m having a little bit of a problem with that distance,” Sonja continues. “I feel like one of those celebrity couples. The distance and work has come between us, but I’m going to figure something out soon.”

She goes on to share that their relationship is “kind of different” than any other romance she’s been in. The couple has been together for eight months, which is longer than the usual “six months, seven months” she tends to stay in relationships.

“I do have one guy I’ve been with off and on for 15 years,” Sonja shares. “This is a new guy I never knew before, and I met him through a friend. I’m going to try and figure it out.”

The TV personality – who was previously married to John Adams Morgan from 1998 to 2006 – adds that she can see herself getting married in the future.

“I definitely want to be married again. I’m not going to get married unless they have a lifestyle to offer me that’s different from what I already provide for myself,” she explains. “I want family, I want friends, and your own. I don’t want them to be with me for who they can meet through me.”

Sonja first revealed her romance with the Viking when she appeared on a panel with her The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy costars at BravoCon in November.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

“I am dating a Viking. He has a beard, a mustache — white [and] a little gray,” she explained at the time before she opened up about their sex life. “The third time I was with him I was like, ‘Have you always had a beard?’ Doggy-style. And I never swap spit. I don’t want anyone’s spit in my mouth!”

While fans have watched Sonja navigate her love life on reality TV, viewers likely won’t get to meet the Viking anytime soon. She is currently starring on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, which airs on Peacock on Thursdays, though the Viking has no plans to make a guest appearance.

“He’s a good one. I don’t want all those other girls out there trying to snatch him away from me,” she previously told People about why she has not yet revealed her boyfriend’s identity.