Family Feud? Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice slammed her brother, Joe Gorga, for being “too involved” with the female cast’s drama during the Bravo show’s Season 12 reunion on Tuesday, May 3.

“He’s a little too much involved, that’s all I’m saying,” Teresa, 49, said during part one of the reunion. She added that she would ask her fiancé, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, to “cool it” if he took a similar approach to dealing with conflict on the show.

However, host Andy Cohen defended Joe’s behavior on Real Housewives of New Jersey. “I love it that he’s involved and we invited him here,” Andy, 53, told the cast. “That’s fine. It’s called ‘The Housewives,’” Teresa fired back.

Joe – who was sitting behind his wife, Melissa Gorga – eventually chimed in to defend himself. “That’s how you put me down. It’s terrible,” the reality star, 42, told his older sister.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Andy continued to defend Joe by reminding Teresa that her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, was present for many of the show’s reunions over the years.

“With all the rest of the men and Joe Giudice would not get involved with girl s—t,” Teresa responded. “Sorry, he wouldn’t get involved.”

Teresa’s brother has made waves during the most recent season of the Bravo show. While Joe was outspoken about his feelings on how Teresa treated the other cast members, he also faced backlash for his feud with niece Gia Giudice.

Part one of the reunion aired after Joe sparked rumors he quit the Real Housewives franchise. Speculation began when a trailer for the three-part reunion dropped on April 2. In the clip, Teresa called him a “bitch boy.” He shot back at her, “You’ve gotta stop talking me down,” before getting up and leaving the taping in a fury.

Joe furiously added, “I’m done. F–k you people. You know what? I quit!”

The siblings had another heated exchange backstage that was caught on camera. Teresa yelled at Joe, “I wish you would tell f–king Margaret [Josephs] to shut the f–k up,” in an argument that appeared to be over how her costar has been questioning the character of Teresa’s now-fiancé, Louie, all season long.