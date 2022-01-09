She’s legal now! Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Gia Giudice rang in her 21st birthday with an epic trip to Miami alongside her mom, Teresa Giudice, and friends.

Gia, 21, began documenting her big day on Saturday, January 8, with an Instagram video that included some of her friends and boyfriend Christian Carmichael. In the clip, the group were relaxing in what appeared to be a hotel room as they received liquid IV therapy. Gia was seen sitting upright on a bed, wearing a white robe and smiling.

“The start of my 21st!!!” she captioned her post.

Later in the day, the birthday queen shared a series of Instagram Stories that showed off the ultimate way to celebrate this milestone. In one Instagram Story, Gia revealed the group rented a party boat. In a few other snaps, Gia flaunted a two-tier, picture-perfect marble and gold birthday cake. To complete the creation was a sparkling diamond cake topper that read “21.”

Gia also shared a picture that Teresa, 49, uploaded to her Instagram feed, which included the moment when her daughter blew out her candles. “Happy 21st Birthday, Gia!” she captioned her carousel post.

The reality TV star also snapped a selfie in honor of the big 2-1. “I’m legal,” she captioned a selfie that was additionally shared via Instagram Stories.

Gia ended the night with a party at Story Miami. In one Instagram Story video, Gia was captured handing her driver’s license to a man who was checking IDs at the nightclub. In a separate Story that was uploaded on Sunday, January 9, Gia shared an image of a second birthday cake, oozing with gold icing and a matching “Happy Birthday” topper on a bed of white roses.

Before her lengthy birthday festivities, Gia made headlines when rumors circulated that she and Christian were engaged, which she quickly shut down.

“I can confirm the engagement news, specifically, that we are NOT engaged,” Gia told Celebuzz on Wednesday, January 5. “We are happily together as boyfriend and girlfriend but definitely, there is no engagement here.”

The couple didn’t make their relationship Instagram official until July 2021 when Gia shared a picture of Christian embracing her. “Summer nights [with you,]” she captioned her post. However, Christian has his account set to “private” mode.

