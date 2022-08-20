Hot and heavy! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice indulged in an NSFW beach makeout session with husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas on their honeymoon, rocking a sexy peach bikini in the moment.

The newlyweds were spotted packing on the PDA in Mykonos, Greece, on Friday, August 19, according to photos published by the Daily Mail. In one shot, the reality TV star, 50, got on top of her new hubby as he laid across a lounge chair and grabbed her butt cheeks. Louie also nearly matched his wife by wearing orange swim trunks for the sunny day.

In other pictures, Louie nuzzled Teresa’s chest as they both embraced underneath an umbrella, seemingly unaware of the other beachgoers around them.

Two weeks prior, the happy couple officially tied the knot at Park Chateau Estates & Garden in East Brunswick, New Jersey, on August 6, surrounded by their family and friends. Multiple fellow Bravolebrities also attended the event, including RHONJ star Dolores Catania and The Real Housewives of New York alum Ramona Singer.

Courtesy of Gina Marie/Instagram

Teresa’s daughters, Gia, Gabriella and Audriana supported their mom as bridesmaids, donning beautiful baby pink gowns as they stood by her side at the altar. For her part, the New Jersey native wore an overwhelmingly stunning wedding gown for her big day, which featured a long white veil and matching tulle dress train.

Two days after they exchanged vows, Teresa took to Instagram to gush about their lavish ceremony.

“August 6, 2022 — the day my soulmate became my husband @louiearuelas,” she captioned an Instagram video on August 8, which included clips from their wedding. “Babe, I love you more than I could ever express. I’m so blessed that you, your boys and your amazing family have come into my life and love me [and] my girls unconditionally.”

Teresa also thanked everyone who attended their wedding, adding, “our love bubble is only bigger and stronger with all of your support.”

Luis previously told Life & Style that their wedding was going to be a “beautiful affair,” while also gushing that “all the kids [were] involved.”

“Her four daughters. My two sons. Training the dogs to walk down the aisle,” Luie said.

However, the lovebirds faced some drama prior to their nuptials after Ramona, 65, leaked intimate information about the event as she showed off her wedding invitation via her Instagram on June 1, which exposed the date, location guest list and the gift registry. Nevertheless, Teresa recognized it as an “honest mistake” and quickly contacted her fellow Bravo personality about the matter.

“I called her and said ‘Please take it down,’” Teresa exclusively told In Touch during her red carpet interview ahead of the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted on June 2. “She said ‘Yeah, I’m sorry. I was so excited — it was the best invitation I’ve ever gotten, and I get invited to a lot of weddings.’ And I was like, ‘That’s no problem — that’s okay, just take it down.’”