After a troll commented on Joe Giudice’s night out, the reality star made sure to put them in their place. “’Stand by Me.’ I’m not perfect because I am an actual human person with strengths and weaknesses. Through my journey, I am blessed to have great family and friends that do support and love me,” the 47-year-old captioned a video of himself with his friends singing to Ben E. King’s song at dinner via Instagram on Sunday, February 23. “I believe every day with each individual choice I make it must be wiser than yesterday. So, today I ask you all to STAND BY ME and don’t be afraid to change your life, even when you’ve been told you can’t change.”

The RHONJ star added, “We all can believe in yourself! #StandByMe #Change #FamilyFirst #Friendship #Believe #LoveYourself #BeYourself.” However, not everyone was pleased with the uplifting and funny video. “So sad and depressing you have to be with these drunks to fill your time,” one person wrote in the comments section. “So sad and depressing in 2020 people are still passing judgment! #LoveAllAround,” Joe clapped back.

Instagram

Of course, Joe’s followers had his back. One person wrote, “He is with friends and family, and it looks like fun/[a] good time to me!!!!” while another echoed, “Having a glass of wine and singing makes them ‘drunks?’ Live, lady. Sing out loud. Dance around. Life isn’t that bad.” A third person chimed in, writing, “Keep living life with your family and friends.”

These days, the businessman is living his best life in Italy — after he was in ICE custody, he requested to live in Europe until his case is settled. “Sunday drive to la dolce vita on Italy’s secret mountain route!” he captioned a video of his time in Salerno, Italy, on February 24.

However, the Bravo personality — who shares Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, with his estranged wife, Teresa Giudice — is missing his children while he is abroad. In fact, he “hated” missing Milania’s birthday on February 2, a source told In Touch exclusively. “Joe loves all of his daughters, but Milania holds a special spot in his heart,” the insider added. “She has a lot of his feisty traits. She’s clearly a lot like her dad. They’ve always had a special bond.”

Even though Joe and Teresa, 47, are no longer together, it seems like they are keeping things civil. So much so, the former flames frequently flirt on social media.

But in an upcoming episode of RHONJ, the brunette beauty revealed it was strange sleeping next to Joe. “We haven’t been together in almost four years, so it’s kinda weird,” she said. “It’s been a long time, you know? You need to slow it down.”

Courtesy of Joe Giudice/Instagram

Hopefully, Joe is able to enjoy his time in Italy — without the haters bringing him down!