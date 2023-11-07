Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin was slammed for body-shaming a fan at BravoCon.

During the RHONJ panel on Sunday, November 5, a fan took the stage to ask, “Do you think you could crawl any further up Teresa Giudice’s ass?”

While the crowd burst into applause, Jennifer, 46, made it clear that she didn’t appreciate the question. “First of all, let me enlighten you,” the Bravo star began. “Sorry you don’t have any good friends, but good friends support each other all the time and she supports me too.”

Following the comment, the fan – who was dressed in an oversized sweatshirt and a baseball cap – quickly left the stage. However, Jennifer wasn’t done taunting the attendee and said, “Hey! Hey big boy! Big boy with the big mouth. Teresa’s gonna say something to you.”

Jennifer then passed the microphone to Teresa, 51, who asked the fan if they knew anything about friendship. “Teresa, I wasn’t talking to you. Sit down,” the fan replied before storming off.

Shortly after the interaction took place, fans rushed to social media to express their shock over Jennifer’s “big boy” comment.

“Insane that Jennifer’s go to is body shaming when she wouldn’t have what she has if it wasn’t for Bill [Aydin]. So vile,” one person wrote via Instagram. Another called the TV personality out for “body-shaming when they take Ozempic and get surgeries.”

The backlash continued as another fan wrote, “Jennifer Aydin should be fired!”

While one person called Jennifer’s comment “sickening,” another social media user chimed in, “I think Jen Aydin needs some serious anger management.”

One common argument in the thread was that Jennifer has no right to body-shame after being so outspoken about having cosmetic procedures. “Not knocking plastic surgery, but to be open about multiple lipo procedures then to call a woman ‘big boy’ — like, just ew all around,” a fan commented.

Jennifer has been open about her plastic surgeries in the past, while she admitted she wasn’t happy with her nose job after her former RHONJ castmate Jackie Goldschneider commented on her appearance during a February 2022 episode.

“Just so you guys know, I was not happy with the way that I looked when we were filming this day,” she told fans after a Bravo fan account posted a clip of Jackie’s negative reaction. “The bottom half of my face was still numb, and it was hard for it to move because of my chin implant.”

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Jennifer added that she had “immediate regret” about the procedure and admitted she expected to fall in love with the way she looked. “I just have to make the best of it and keep pushing forward. But know that I will never recommend that doctor to anyone,” she continued. “I’m officially done with surgeries!”

However, Jennifer took to her Instagram Stories in May to reveal she underwent a “small” cosmetic procedure after she “lost a lot of weight” and “had some loose skin” on her body. She explained that Bill, who’s a surgeon, “cut off my loose skin that was [on] my love handles.”

“I just wanna say I love, love, love my fans, how they go to bat for me,” Jennifer said, acknowledging all of her supporters. “I know some people think the fan accounts are run by me, but I have no time nor the know-how on how to do that.”