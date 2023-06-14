Fighting words. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Gorga made a serious accusation about Luis Ruelas amid their ongoing feud.

“You know what you are? You’re a woman abuser, brother, that’s what you are,” Joe, 43, told Luis, 48, during the season 13 reunion on Tuesday, June 13. “That’s why I don’t respect you, and I held it in for so long.”

Luis quickly denied his brother-in-law’s claim, while Joe refused to elaborate on why he made the comment.

Luis’ wife, Teresa Giudice, soon joined the argument to defend her husband against her younger brother.

“Don’t say that to my husband!” Teresa, 51, said. “He treats me f–king amazing.”

Luis added that “desperate people do desperate things,” noting that Joe “meet [his] match one day.”

“Why are you doing that to him? He welcomed you,” Melissa Gorga, Joe’s wife, told Luis.

The businessman explained that he meant to say that Joe will “regret” the drama with his sister one day.

“No s–t! I regret it every day, it’s not me, bro,” Joe replied before stating that he was “done” with the conversation.

The men got into the fight amid Teresa’s ongoing feud with Melissa, 44. While the sisters-in-law drama has always been at the forefront on RHONJ, their latest feud began when Teresa spread rumors that Melissa cheated on Joe. Their tension continued to grow when the Turning the Tables author excluded Melissa from her bridal party. Following the decision, Melissa and Joe skipped Teresa and Luis’ wedding in August 2022.

However, Teresa and Melissa aren’t the only feuding family members. During a March 2023 episode, Teresa claimed that Joe caused Luis to lose $250,000 in a failed business deal.

“I don’t wanna bury my sister, but if she’s talking about it, I can’t lie,” Joe said while sharing his side of the story during the March 28 episode.

The Bravo star explained that he previously pitched a pizza oven concept that would honor his late father, Giacinto Gorga, to Luis. “I told [Luis], ‘It’s my idea, it’s me and my sister, and we’ll honor my father. We’ll call it Nonno’s Pizza,’” the father of three said. “He loved it.”

After noting that his nephew got involved and they ordered the ovens to start the business, Joe said Luis put “the money in.” He continued, “I’m figuring I’m giving 50 percent to my sister, he was getting 50 percent.”

“And then my nephew comes over to my house and goes, ‘Did you see the boxes were ordered?’ I go, ‘What boxes?’” the TV personality recalled. “He goes, ‘Your sister had a photo shoot with her and the girls, and they called it Skinny Pizza or something like that.’”

Joe said he immediately called Luis to discuss the claims, though said his sister’s then-fiancé responded with “some lip.”

“My sister, out of nowhere, goes, ‘Did you put the f–king money up?’ I go, ‘What? You think I couldn’t put $200,000 up?’” Joe said in a confessional. “I go, ‘It was my f–king idea!’”

He added that the conversation with Teresa turned “ugly,” noting, “My sister was saying, ‘This is why you don’t do business with family!’ Bulls—t. You can do business with anyone if you go in with the trust and you’re not looking to cheat somebody.”