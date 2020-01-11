No hard feelings. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice took to Instagram on Saturday, January 11, to reflect on his marriage with his estranged wife, Teresa Giudice. The 47-year-old shared his thoughts about what he thinks will help make their relationship “strong” as they are currently separated by distance.

“Don’t fall in! Whatever happens in our future, remember we were friends to begin with,” Joe captioned a slideshow of photos of him and Tre, 47, from when they were younger. “We will always stay strong. It’s not distance that breaks a couple, it’s actions! I’m growing and learning more from today’s generation. Egocentrism was [a] thing in [the] Baby Boomer and Gen X era. Now, Millennials believe in joint effort, not separating roles. Not that I didn’t love my era, I see the ego thing got in my way like a trap. One bedroom is good today, simplicity, girls and family first, and actions speak louder than a car or big things.💪🇮🇹👏☝️#familyiseverything #awakening #kids #future.”

Fans flooded the comments to share their thoughts with Joe about the fate of his marriage. “Breaks my heart, I hope you two can work it out 💔🙏, one fan wrote. Another commented, “You guys have made it this far, I hope it works out ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ . Beautiful family.”

As In Touch previously reported, Joe is currently living in Italy after a judge granted his request to return to his native country to await a verdict in his deportation appeal. Since Joe is not a United States citizen, he was deemed eligible for deportation after he completed his 41-month prison sentence for fraud charges in March 2019. Upon his release, he was transferred to ICE custody that same month and remained there for about seven months before he was allowed to leave for Italy.

Courtesy Gia Giudice/Instagram

In November, Joe reunited with Teresa and their four daughters — Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10 — in Italy. Sources previously revealed to In Touch that the couple discussed the future of their marriage and decided to split.

“Teresa and Joe have split, but everyone saw it coming. No one is really surprised,” the source told In Touch. “Even their daughters knew it was coming and their recent trip to Italy was all about spending quality time together and discussing the real issue at hand — they were splitting up.”