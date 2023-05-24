Bad blood. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gia Giudice said that her uncle Joe Gorga and aunt Melissa Gorga will never be forgiven for skipping her mother Teresa Giudice’s wedding.

During the Tuesday, May 23, episode of the Bravo show, Gia, 22, revealed how Teresa, 51, reacted to Joe, 43, skipping her wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

She claimed that the day was full of joy, though “the only thing that’s stressed her out is my uncle.”

“When I heard he wasn’t coming, I was just like, ‘Wow,’” Gia said in a confessional. “At this point, it’s like, you really did just completely burn the bridge. Like, it’s over for everybody, including me and my sisters.”

Gia wasn’t Teresa’s only daughter to be vocally upset with Joe and Melissa, 44. In addition to the Rutgers University alum, Teresa shares daughters Gabriella, Milania and Audriana with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

While the mother of four was getting her glam done, her costar Jennifer Aydin apologized for spreading rumors that Melissa had cheated on Joe. Teresa also participated in sharing the narrative, which led the couple to skip the wedding ceremony.

“She better not be talking about my uncle right now,” Audriana, 13, said when she heard Jennifer, 46, mention her uncle’s name. “That’s so horrible!”

Meanwhile, Gabriella, 19, was so upset that she cried over the family drama. “I don’t want to hear his name,” she said before Milania, 17, added, “This is when I get pissed off, why is Gabriella crying?!”

“I think it’s unfair to my mom that people keep bringing up my uncle’s name,” Gabriella explained about what prompted her to cry during a confessional. “I am worried that Jennifer is going to make my mom upset.”

Milania agreed that Jennifer should not have mentioned Joe. “People should just know not to talk about him because it is a sensitive topic and it honestly just makes us all really upset,” she said.

John Nacion/Shutterstock

Gia’s comments about Joe and Melissa were filmed before she revealed that her aunt unfollowed her on social media while appearing on the May 3 episode of Teresa’s “Namaste B$tches” podcast.

After the New Jersey native opened up about the social media drama, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Melissa unfollowed her niece because she and Joe “are just desperately trying to stir up any drama so they can stay on Bravo.”

“For a 40+ year old woman to be starting feuds with little girls on social media screams desperation and pettiness,” the source added.