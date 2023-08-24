Dating isn’t easy. And dating in Hollywood is even more difficult — just ask The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais. “LA is tough!” the 56-year-old single mom says with a laugh. (Garcelle shares Oliver, 32, with ex Daniel, and twins Jax and Jaid, 15, with former husband Michael Nilon.) “But I’m learning patience,” adds the actress, who’s looking to finally meet her Mr. Right. “I hope the next milestone for me is finding my true soulmate.” Here, Garcelle, who recently attended the 6th Annual Best Buddies’ Celebration of Mothers presented by Cadillac, talks to In Touch’s Lindsay Hoffman about what she wants in a man, her beauty secrets, and the trials and tribulations of raising teen boys.

Tell us more about your quest to find love.

I’m seeing red flags more, but I’m also trying to focus on green flags. Sometimes we’re just waiting for the other shoe to drop and we don’t appreciate the little things someone is doing.

What are some of your green flags?

Consistency. If somebody says they’re gonna call, and they call at that time, and they show up when they say they will…that’s big to me.

How was your summer?

Busy! I was in the middle of Housewives Season 13. And I launched my second home collection, Garcelle at Home, with HSN. I also have two shows coming out on Netflix and Hulu. Plus I’m a mom and a grandma!

Have you given your younger sons any dating advice?

Being respectful is important. Watching Jay with a girlfriend, I’m like ahhhh. But he’s such a gentleman. If I’m dropping her off, he’ll get out of the car and open her door.

They’re going to be driving soon!

They don’t seem to be in a hurry, which I like. I couldn’t wait to drive. But I’m OK with it, because that’s my way of connecting with them. I get to drive them to practice or pick them up from school, and I don’t want to let that go just yet.

You always look gorgeous. What’s your secret?

I love being a girl. I exfoliate at least twice a week, and I try to get good sleep, though I don’t get enough of it. I don’t do anything radical. I’ve never done Botox or fillers. I’ve seen my mom age, and she looked beautiful at 81.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

What about diet and fitness?

I like Pilates, but I’ve been so busy, and I haven’t done crap. A lot of it is genetics. But I want to get back to Pilates and do some self-care. I like taking baths, lighting candles and listening to music at home.

How do you do it all?

It’s tricky. When I’m with my kids, I try to be with them and not on my phone. It’s about quality time. But now that they’re 15, they hardly come out of the room. I could be on fire and they’d never know!