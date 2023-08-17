The cast of The Real Housewives of New York City had big Louboutins to fill when they signed on for season 14 of the hit Bravo series. While replacing OG fan favorites like Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps was no easy task, the rookies — Brynn Whitfield, 36, Erin Dana Lichy, 36, Sai De Silva, 42, Jenna Lyons, 55, Jessel Taank, 43, and Ubah Hassan, 39 — are rising to the occasion.

“We are the new drama club,” Ubah exclusively tells In Touch. “We’re all opinionated divas, so you can expect some epic showdowns and intense moments. We’re also a tight-knit group of friends who support each other through the chaos.” Here, Ubah, Erin, Jenna, Jessel and Brynn talk to In Touch’s Katie Bruno about their predecessors, juggling it all, and dating in the city.

Who brings the most drama?

Jenna: It depends on the kind of drama you’re talking about.

Erin: You’ll have to wait and see. I’m certainly not afraid to say what I think or feel. I’ve always been a very honest and open person. We’re all close, but some of us butt heads.

Jessel: It’s an equal playing field!

Brynn: It’s me, hi, I’m the drama.

Did you ever watch ‘RHONY’?

Jenna: I was hooked early on the first seasons with Luann, Bethenny, Jill, Ramona and Alex [McCord].

Erin: I was obsessed.

Gavin Bond/Bravo

Jessel: Growing up in London, I always saw New York as the Emerald City, and RHONY was my window into what a larger-than-life life could be. Seeing ballsy, hilarious, aspirational women in the city that never sleeps was pure motivation.

Brynn: Season 1 premiered during my senior year of college. I had the Sex and the City DVDs playing on repeat, and it was nice to have another taste of NYC on TV.

Ubah: Not really. I was a fan of RHOA and RHOBH.

And are you friendly with any of the past cast members?

Jenna: I’ve known Kelly Bensimon from the fashion industry. I have gotten to know Dorinda [Medley] and Carole [Radziwill] recently.

Erin: We’re all cordial, and most of them have been friendly. They paved the way for us.

Jessel: I met Dorinda during an event. We were gushing over our identical Paco Rabanne dresses!

Brynn: I’ve exchanged lovely DMs with Dorinda and Carole. And Jill Zarin is like a mama bird — she gave me her phone number!

Ubah: They’ve shared some valuable advice with me.

How do you find balance in your busy lives?

Jenna: I wake up at 5 a.m., meditate, exercise, make my own green juice and wear the sleekest suit with shoulder pads and my highest heels and take the day by storm. Just kidding! I do none of those things! I just do the best I can and make an effort to always be present.

Gavin Bond/Bravo

Erin: It’s important not to be too hard on yourself. Sometimes I just have to miss the bedtime routine.

Jessel: I feel like every day is Groundhog Day! My twins wake up at 5:30 a.m., watch cartoons at top volume, see if pancakes stick to walls and hate wearing clothes. Thank God they’re cute!

Single ladies, how’s dating in NYC?

Brynn: It’s exciting. I have a well-rounded life, so I’m looking for a cherry-on-top kind of partner. My requirements are: taller, funnier and smarter than me.

Ubah: It’s like trying to find a cab during rush hour. They’ll only take you if you’re going in the same direction as they are!