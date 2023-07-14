Rolling with the punches. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais has provided a brief update on how her costar Kyle Richards is doing amid the rumors that Kyle split from her husband, Mauricio Umansky.

Garcelle, 56, appeared on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, July 13, where the host asked if Garcelle had spoken to Kyle, 54, since news of her and Mauricio’s split broke earlier this month. Though Garcelle said she hasn’t physically talked to Kyle, she did say they had briefly texted.

“I sent her a text asking her if she was OK and she said, ‘I’m hanging in there,'” Garcelle explained.

Rumors about Kyle and Mauricio, 53, planning to divorce began on July 3 when it was reported that they had been “separated for a while now” but “still living under the same roof.”

“They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family,” the source said.

Kyle and Mauricio addressed the rumors the following day via social media. The couple denied that they were divorcing but did admit to having “a rough year” together. They also seemingly shut down rumors of a third party being involved in the split after rumors swirled that Kyle had been dating country singer Morgan Wade.

“The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously,” the statement read. “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

Kyle then shared a carousel of family photos from their trip to Aspen, Colorado, on Instagram on July 11. A fan commented that the post was “damage control,” to which Kyle responded, “If y’all like to read into every little crumb, read into this is,” with a middle finger emoji.

Kyle and Mauricio have been married for 27 years and share three daughters, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15. Their split came as a shock to many RHOBH fans. However, Andy told Page Six that the news will make more sense once fans watch the newest season of the Bravo series, which is set to air in the fall.

“I think when you watch the new season of Beverly Hills, you’ll be less surprised [by the split],” he said.

Garcelle also confirmed on WWHL that Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage will come up in the new season when Andy asked if their relationship was ever “a topic of conversation” during filming.

“Yes, for sure,” she responded. “Sutton [Stracke] and I were suspicious [of the couple].”