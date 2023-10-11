Roseanna Miller and Johnny Detweiler are engaged! The Return to Amish stars confirmed the news via a post on Roseanna’s private Instagram page on October 10.

“I said yesss!!” Roseanna wrote. “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you we love you so much.”

Roseanna also gave fans a glimpse of her stunning engagement ring, which featured a round diamond atop a plain silver band. In the photo, the pair’s 19-month-old daughter, Clara, is holding her mom’s blinged-out hand. A second image shows Johnny getting down on one knee and popping the question to Roseanna in front of a waterfall. Clara was present for the proposal, as well, and is seated at her parents’ feet in the shot. Roseanna appeared stunned by Johnny’s proposal, with her hand to her mouth as he placed the ring on her finger. The comments section of the post was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans who have been following Roseanna and Johnny’s love story on their TLC show.

On her Instagram Story, Roseanna continued to gush over the engagement, as she shared a mirror selfie of herself with the ring on full display once again. “Omg I’m so happy,” she wrote, along with a smiling emoji, blushing emoji and heart emoji.

Roseanna first appeared on Return to Amish during the show’s 6th season in 2021. At the time, she was contemplating leaving the Amish lifestyle and visited Florida to see what life was like outside the bubble she grew up in. Although she was ready to start a new life in the English world, she eventually began dating Johnny, who is Amish, and he was more hesitant about leaving.

Roseanna and Johnny got together sometime after season 6 was filmed, and he was on the show in season 7, which aired earlier this year. The pair’s storyline centered around their different feelings about leaving the Amish lifestyle. “I just hope that [Roseanna] is willing to stay Amish for me,” Johnny admitted in one scene.

Eventually, Johnny agreed to leave with Roseanna, and they are now living a more modern life. They welcomed Clara in March 2022 and Roseanna has said that they plan to raise her in the English world. The couple no longer wear their traditional Amish clothing, but Roseanna revealed that she is still in contact with her family in Pennsylvania.