Going strong? Return to Amish star Rosanna Miller introduced fans to her boyfriend, Johnny Detweiler, during season 7. The pair had a whirlwind romance and welcomed their first child together in 2022. Keep scrolling to find out if Rosanna and Johnny are still together and get updates on their relationship.

When Did ‘Return to Amish’ Stars Rosanna Miller and Johnny Detweiler Start Dating?

Viewers were first introduced to Rosanna during season 6 of Return to Amish, which aired in 2021.

She and Johnny started dating sometime after she stopped filming season 6, while he made his reality TV debut in the following season.

Since becoming a romantic item, both Rosanna and Johnny have left behind their Amish lifestyles and are living ​y more modern standards in the English world.

However, the decision wasn’t easy for the pair to make. Rosanna was outspoken about her interest in exploring a life in Florida, while Johnny initially hoped she would remain in Pennsylvania with him.

“I just hope that she’s willing to stay Amish for me,” he said during a confessional during season 7. “The Amish, they don’t want us to see the outside world, they don’t want us to get a taste of it.”

When Did ‘Return to Amish’ Stars Rosanna Miller and Johnny Detweiler Welcome Their Baby?

The couple announced that they were expecting baby No. 1 in 2021.

Rosanna later revealed in March 2022 that she gave birth to their daughter, Clara Rose. “Baby girl is here,” the TLC personality wrote via Instagram alongside photos of their daughter.

Are ‘Return to Amish’ Stars Rosanna Miller and Johnny Detweiler Still Together?

Despite starring on a reality TV show, Rosanna and Johnny haven’t shared much information about the current status of their relationship.

However, it can be assumed that they are still together. Johnny appears in the profile picture of Rosanna’s private Instagram account, while her bio also explains that she’s happily in a relationship.

“Taken by the best,” her bio reads, alongside a black heart. “LIFE’S [TOO] SHORT TO BE ANYTHING BUT HAPPY.”

Courtesy of Johnny Detweiler/YouTube

Do ‘Return to Amish’ Stars Rosanna Miller and Johnny Detweiler Want More Children?

Rosanna seemingly loves motherhood, though she and Johnny don’t have plans to expand their family any time soon.

The reality star does not want to become pregnant for at least three years, according to Soap Dirt.