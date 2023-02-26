They’re back! The long-awaited return of TLC’s Return to Amish is finally here, nearly two years after the season 6 finale. Keep reading for details on season 7 of Return to Amish, including the premiere date, the cast and more.

When Does ‘Return to Amish’ Season 7 Premiere?

Return to Amish first premiered in May 2014 as a spinoff series to TLC’s Breaking Amish. The series followed stars from seasons 1 and 2 of the flagship as they returned to their Amish roots in Pennsylvania in an attempt to readjust.

While season 6 wrapped in May 2021 with no word on a forthcoming return, Jeremiah Raber announced via Facebook Live in March 2022 that season 7 had “already been filmed.”

“We’re waiting on TLC to put it out,” he said at the time.

The network officially announced in November 2022 that season 7 is slated to premiere on March 14, 2023.

Which ‘Return to Amish’ Castmates Will Appear in Season 7?

While it’s unclear if stars such as Jeremiah or Sabrina Burkholder will appear in the new episodes, one fan favorite has already announced she won’t be returning.

“I am not coming back on TV, but a lot of the others went back. I would love to come back on TV, but there’s too many issues that won’t work for me,” fan favorite Mama Mary Schmucker – former star Abe Schmucker’s mother – said via Instagram in March 2022.

What Is ‘Return to Amish’ Season 7 About?

According to TLC, “This season, the new Amish take a deep dive into the unknown outside world when they leave their restrictive settlements in search of their hopes and dreams – a career as a basketball player for Kenneth, a non-Amish wife for Daniel, or seeking answers for who Fannie truly is rather than who she’s told to be.”

“Things do not always go as planned as unrestricted freedom proves to be terrifying and anxiety-inducing, causing some to face lifelong consequences,” a press release from the network stated.

What Has Happened Since ‘Return to Amish’ Season 6?

In March 2022, Jeremiah’s wife, Carmela Raber (née Mendez), filed a restraining order against the reality star, In Touch exclusively revealed.

Carmela alleged that Jeremiah threatened to “put [her] 6 feet under,” among various other abuse accusations. In response to the restraining order that was granted by a judge, the TLC personality exclusively told In Touch that “everything she’s accusing me of is back in 2017.”

Aside from Jeremiah’s domestic drama, Sabrina split from her longtime boyfriend, Jethro Nolt, in August 2022, after welcoming her fifth child, In Touch previously revealed.