Deflategate, who? We all know the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers went head-to-head in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 7, (spoiler alert: Tampa won). But after watching how it all went down, we couldn’t help but take a look back at the biggest halftime show controversies in the game. Why? More like, why not?

The Weeknd took the stage, er, stands, at the 2021 game amid the coronavirus pandemic. The singer belted out tunes like “Can’t Feel My Face,” “I Feel It Coming,” “Save Your Tears” and “Earned It.”

His performance turned heads when the field was filled with dancers wearing matching red and black suits with face bandages as the singer broke into “Blinding Lights.”

Fans have been wondering if the 30-year-old has gotten plastic surgery since last year when his face appeared bruised and bloody at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards in late August. He later wore a full face of bandages while attending the 2020 American Music Awards in November. And on January 5, 2021, the Toronto native debuted an extreme look during the music video for his new song, “Save Your Tears.”

However, it seems the transformation was all prosthetics and CGI. Prosthetic Renaissance, a special effects makeup studio, took credit for the look on their Instagram account shortly after the video debuted.

The Canadian artist (real name: Abel Tesfaye) spoke about the milestone moment in his career during a press conference on Thursday, February 4. “Due to the COVID, and for the safety of the players and the workers, we built a stage within the stadium,” he explained of the Super Bowl. “We’re also using the field … But we wanted to do something that we’ve never done before.”

An insider previously told Page Six, “How do you pull off a show that’s not on the field and is as impactful as it’s ever been with same level of entertainment? Wait till you see it, it’s beautifully done. It’s different, and it’s historic.” Historic, indeed.

Keep scrolling to relive all of the biggest halftime show controversies.