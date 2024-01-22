Reese Witherspoon clapped back at critics who admitted they were disgusted that she ate snow following a storm.

Fans first expressed their opinions on the matter when Reese, 47, shared a recipe she made with fresh snow. “Snow days were made for Chococinnos,” the Legally Blonde actress captioned a video via TikTok on January 19. In the clip, Reese scooped snow off of a car and put it in two mugs.

“OK, so we had a ton of snow over the last two days. We decided to make a recipe,” she explained in a voiceover before she added cold brew, salted caramel syrup and chocolate syrup to create the treat.

Shortly after Reese shared the video, several fans admitted that the recipe didn’t seem clean. “Can you put snow in a clear cup and let it melt?” one fan commented under the video. “I just want to see if it’s safe to eat first.”

“It’s clear! Is this bad?” Reese responded to the comment in a following video on January 20, showing off a cup that held clear liquid. “Am I not supposed to eat snow?”

However, others made it clear that they supported Reese and her snow-inspired treat. “Fallen snow can be very dirty from the air and wind but who cares. You only live once. I remember eating snow as a kid,” one social media user said.

“OK, so we’re kind of in a category of ‘You only live once,’ and it snows maybe once a year here,” the Big Little Lies actress responded to the fan. “I don’t know! Also, I want to say something: It was delicious. It was so good.”

Courtesy of Reese Witherspoon/TikTok

Reese wasn’t done reacting to her concerned fans, and replied to one person who warned her that she can “get seriously sick” from eating snow because the water isn’t filtered. “OK, talking about the snow not being filtered, I didn’t grow up drinking filtered water,” the mother of three said in another video. “We drank out of the tap water. We actually put our mouths on the tap and then sometimes like in the summer, when it was hot, we drank out of the hose, like, we put our mouth on the hose, growing up.”

“Maybe that’s why I’m like this,” Reese continued. “So what you’re saying to me is I have to filter the snow before I eat it? I just can’t. Filtered snow. I don’t know how to do that.”