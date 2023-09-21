Single ladies, longtime pals and Morning Show costars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are dipping their toes in the dating pool again. “Their love lives are both seriously lacking,,” a source tells In Touch. “And they know it!”

The first step to getting their groove back? A girls’ trip! “Jen is organizing a getaway to Mexico where she and Reese can relax, drink margaritas and cut loose. Who knows who they might meet, too.” Reese, 47, ended her 12-year marriage to Jim Toth earlier this year, while twice-wed Jen, 54, hasn’t dated in years. “They both feel now is the time to put themselves out there again. Here goes nothing!”