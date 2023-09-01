Jennifer Aniston is finally opening up about why she hasn’t dated anyone since her split from Justin Theroux in 2017: She just doesn’t do relationships well. Her parents, model Nancy Dow and soap star John Aniston, divorced when she was just 9 years old. And “watching my family’s relationship didn’t make me kind of go, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to do that,’ ” Jen, 54, admits.

“I didn’t like the idea of sacrificing who you were or what you needed, so I didn’t really know how to do that. So it was almost easier to just be kind of solo.” Since splitting from Justin, Jen, who was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, hasn’t been linked to anyone seriously. “I’m really good at every other job I have,” she says, “and [dating is] sort of the one area that’s a little…” Though the Morning Show actress is the first to admit she finds romantic relationships “a little bit difficult,” that doesn’t mean she’s given up on finding someone to grow old with.

“Jen still believes in happily-ever-after, but she’s not going to wait around for it,” a source tells In Touch. “Her heart is wide open. But Jen doesn’t need a man in her life to feel fulfilled. Not anymore.”