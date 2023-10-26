The latest installment of The Real Housewives of Potomac has it all. “You’re going to get theatrics, Broadway-level performances and tomfoolery,” promises Candiace Dillard Bassett. Adds her costar Mia Thornton: “We laughed, we cried, we argued…. This season is full of unique moments.”

And dramatic ones — there’s a big health scare for Candiace. In true RHOP fashion, the ladies did their best to keep things classy. “There’s a lot of love in this group,” says Mia. Here, Mia and Candiace join Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Wendy Osefo and newcomer Nneka Ihim to tell In Touch’s Katie Bruno about feuding and friendships.

Tell us more about Season 8.

Wendy: It’s a wild season filled with twists and turns. Buckle up!

Candiace: What can’t you expect?! I’ll probably pull out a “cryangle” [a tissue folded into a point to keep makeup intact]. You know how we do it in the P!

For the OGs, how does it feel to still be doing this show?

Ashley: It’s surreal. We’re so thankful to our fans for riding with us — you all are the realest. Everyone knows where Potomac is now!

Robyn: Eight years have come and gone so quickly. It’s been a blessing.

Nneka, what was it like being new?

Nneka: I enjoyed getting to know the ladies. Most of them were very sincere about making me feel comfortable and a part of the group.

Who did you get along with best?

Ashley: From the moment I met Nneka, I knew we were going to get along great. She’s funny, fashionable and super intelligent.

Gizelle: Karen and I have been getting along very nicely this season. Who knows how long it will last!

Karen: Gizzy and I had some hilarious moments.

Wendy: Mia and I have made surprising progress.

Mia: Wendy and I were able to have some fun!

Who are you clashing with?

Ashley: While I respect Candiace’s talent and hard work, we disagree on a few things.

Robyn: My relationship with Candiace has seen better days.

Karen: If I have a beef with anyone, it’s because they created conflict when it wasn’t necessary! If anyone comes for me, I finish it.

Wendy: It’s clear Nneka came into this group with the sole purpose to attack and malign me, my mother and my family. I hope she got the attention she so desperately sought. I’m doing my best to keep negativity out of my space.

Brian Stukes/Getty Images

Candiace: I’ve always felt there’s been a concerted effort to misunderstand me. Some of these girls will do what they think is trendy to save themselves.

What can you tell us about your health issue?

Candiace: It was something that came out of nowhere. It showed me who my real, true friends in this group are.