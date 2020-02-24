Time to face the music. R. Kelly‘s former live-in girlfriend Azriel Clary took to Instagram to show off her singing skills while hiding her face on Sunday, February 23. According to the 22-year-old, she hid her mug after Instagram trolls took aim at her singing face.

“The last video everyone said I was making ‘ugly faces,’” Azriel wrote to a fan who asked the star why she chose to cover her face with a brown heart emoji. “But most singers that make the ugly faces [are] the best singers,” she continued with a relaxed smiley face and butterfly emoji. “Sorry about that. Next time it won’t be an emoji,” she concluded with a zany face and fingers crossed emoticon.

Courtesy of Azriel Clary

When another fan had the same inquiry, she responded by writing, “Sorry [woozy emoji] last time I got bashed for the ‘ugly faces’ I made while singing!” She also added a skull and red heart. Several of Azriel’s followers came to her defense in the replies. “Never adjust for other folks. Keep being your authentic self!!” one user wrote. “Pay no attention to those people,” another added. “You have such a gift and you sing from the heart,” they continued with a red heart emoji. “That’s their problem, just keeping being you,” a third echoed with a heart.

Since Azriel moved out of R.Kelly’s Chicago Trump Tower condo in December 2019, she has been working on her music career and opening up about their tumultuous relationship. Azriel claimed Kelly, 53, was “controlling” and “abusive” throughout their five years together.

Courtesy of Azriel Clary

Courtesy of Azriel Clary

“[I] could not do anything without him knowing. You have to ask him if you could go to the restroom, you would have to knock anytime you would enter or leave a room,” she told The Sun in January as she listed all of his alleged rules. “He controlled you to what you wore. Anything that was tight, hugging, revealing, was not allowed. You had to wear very loose clothing. The fact that I looked so young, I had to wear hats every time I left to go out.”

Seems like Azriel is focusing on herself right now and leaving the disgraced R&B singer in the past. Kelly has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct. He is currently in prison as he awaits trial for multiple charges of sexual assault.