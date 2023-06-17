It’s complicated. Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla Presley and granddaughter Riley Keough have hit the headlines due to their messy estate battle, but the two recently reunited despite the drama. Keep scrolling for an inside look into their relationship, their legal woes and more.

Who Are Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough to Each Other?

Priscilla was famously married to the late King of music from 1967 until 1973. During their tumultuous marriage, the couple welcomed daughter Lisa Marie Presley, who went on to have children of her own – including Riley and the late Benjamin Keough – with Danny Keough.

Lisa Marie tragically died at the age of 54 on January 12, 2023, just days after the hit biopic Elvis won big at the Golden Globe Awards. Her death, the result of cardiac arrest, came as a complete shock to the Presley and Keough families, with Priscilla sharing in an emotional statement, “It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference.”

Riley, meanwhile, has reached new heights of fame thanks to her hit show Daisy Jones & The Six, in addition to her A-list family. While she has kept her emotions close to her chest in the aftermath of her mother’s death, Riley was thrust into the spotlight due to the challenging nature of Priscilla’s recent legal decisions.

Why Are Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough Fighting?

Just weeks after Lisa Marie’s death, Priscilla filed to contest her daughter’s will, which had left Elvis’ famed property Graceland – of which Lisa Marie had inherited – to Riley and Benjamin. As Benjamin sadly died in 2020, Riley stood to inherit the property in its entirety following her mother’s passing, but Priscilla threw a curveball in the proceedings.

Priscilla originally alleged that a 2016 change to Lisa Marie’s will, that replaced her as a trustee with Riley and Benjamin, was forged. A messy legal battle ensued between the grandmother and granddaughter, which ultimately resulted in Riley filing a new petition in which she asked the court to make her the sole trustee of her late mother’s estate. After negotiations, Riley and Priscilla agreed to making Lisa Marie’s teenaged twins – Harper and Finley Lockwood – sub-trustees of the state. Elvis’ ex-wife also walked away with a one-time lump payment of $1 million.

“Riley and Priscilla are at peace in their relationship after the very stressful ordeal over Lisa Marie’s trust and estate,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly about their negotiations. “There was a lot of back and forth, but they reached a middle ground that makes them both happy.”

Where Does Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough’s Relationship Stand Today?

As their legal battle has since come to a close, Priscilla and Riley’s relationship appears to be cordial. The same insider told Us Weekly that Priscilla and Riley are “united and excited for the future” as a family, and are no doubt focusing on Lisa Marie’s young twins whom she shared with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

The two reunited in June 2023 to celebrate Harper and Finley’s completion of middle school, with Priscilla and Riley posing next to the Lockwood girls. “Happy Graduation girls! You’re now in high school!!!” Priscilla wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of the four family members together. They all posed with closed-mouth smiles, but the reunion was a step in a cordial direction nevertheless.