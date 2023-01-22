During Lisa Marie Presley’s funeral service, her daughter Riley Keough’s husband, Ben Smith-Peterson, sent rumors swirling that he and Riley welcomed a daughter, but does Riley have a child? Keep reading for everything we know.

Does Riley Keough Have a Daughter?

While reading a tribute from his wife, 33, onstage, Ben seemingly revealed that they have a child together.

“I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters,” Ben read from Riley’s tribute. “Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart.”

A rep for Riley confirmed to In Touch that the pair do, in fact, have a daughter.

When Did Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Peterson Get Married?

The Zola actress tied the knot with Ben in February 2015. The couple first met in 2012 on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road. However, they didn’t start dating until 2013.

Riley opened up about their romance in a May 2022 essay she penned for Vogue Australia.

“We shot Mad Max: Fury Road in Namibia, which is where I met Ben,” she explained. “He was on the stunt crew. I knew who he was, but I was in a relationship, so I wasn’t looking at anyone in that way.”

Riley added that they reunited “a year later” to “do reshoots in Sydney.”

“I was just out of a relationship that I needed to recover from, so definitely wasn’t looking for anything,” Elvis Presley’s granddaughter continued. “Ben was on set, and I saw him. It had been a year, and he just felt more grown up and there was something about him. I was like, ‘Oh wow.’ He felt so much more mature. We were in Fox Studios in Sydney. He came up to me and said, ‘Can I send you my music to listen to?’ and I said, ‘Sure.’ I told him, ‘I’m here for a month, I don’t have much to do … maybe you could teach me to surf?’ which is hilarious, because I’m so terrified of sharks and I would never surf now.

Do Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Peterson Have Other Kids?

The couple do not have any other children apart from the daughter Ben referred to.

Who Are Riley Keough’s Parents?

Riley’s late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, shared her and late brother Benjamin Keough with ex-husband Danny Keough. Benjamin died by suicide in 2020.