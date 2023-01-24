Priscilla Presley thanked fans for their support following the death of her daughter Lisa Marie Presley.

“Thank you all for your condolences,” Priscilla, 77, wrote via Twitter on Monday, January 23. “You have touched me with your words.”

The tweet marks the first post the Dallas alum has shared on the social media platform since Lisa Marie died at the age of 54 on January 12.

“It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference,” Priscilla concluded in the post.

Lisa Marie passed away after suffering from cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, California, home. After paramedics administered CPR and she was rushed to the hospital, Priscilla announced that the “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet” singer had died later that evening.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla shared in a statement to People at the time. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

On January 19, Lisa Marie was buried at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. She was laid to rest next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020.

The mother of two shared the message just one day after Lisa Marie’s memorial service on January 22, which was also held at Graceland.

During the service, Priscilla read a poem that one of Lisa Marie’s daughters wrote about their mother.

“I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote, for all of you. And this says it all,” the New York City native – who shared Lisa Marie with her ex-husband, Elvis Presley – told the crowd before reading the poem. “I have no idea how to put my mother into words. The truth is, there are too many. Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to people all over the world. But mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero, in much more ways than one.”

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Priscilla continued, “Even now, I can’t get across everything there is to be understood or known about her. But as she always said, ‘I’ll do my best.’”

She went on to read the poem – titled “The Old Soul” – to those in attendance. In the piece, Lisa Marie’s daughter called her “delicate” and added that “she always knew she wouldn’t be here too long.”