Prince William was reportedly spotted with his mother-in-law, Carole Middleton, visiting a local U.K. pub on Easter without his wife, Princess Kate Middleton.

“I’m told he popped into a pub in North Norfolk at the weekend with his mother-in-law, who is said to have been staying with the Prince and Princess of Wales for Easter,” Richard Eden, the Palace Confidential broadcaster, wrote via Daily Mail on Wednesday, April 10. An eyewitness informed him, “It was all very low-key, with no great fanfare. He just walked in and through the pub. He appeared to be with Carole Middleton.”

The patron said there was no sign of Kate, 42, who reportedly missed the royal family’s annual Easter church service to spend the holiday privately with their three kids: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

The Prince, 41, and Princess of Wales have been taking a break from the spotlight since Kate announced her cancer diagnosis on March 22.

Getty Images

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was noncancerous,” Kate said in a video while sitting in a garden shared via X. “The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

Her medical team advised “a course of preventative chemotherapy,” which she was now in the early stages.

“William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she continued. “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.”

Kate thanked her husband, whom she wed in 2011, for being a “great source of comfort and reassurance” during the tough time.

“It means so much to us both,” she concluded. “We hope that you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment.”

Concerns about the mother of three’s health first ignited after Kate underwent a planned abdominal surgery in January, one month after she was last publicly spotted at a Christmas service.

For weeks, conspiracy theories ignited about Kate’s disappearance and fans were shocked to hear the news of her diagnosis, with even her close friends not being aware of her condition until she made the announcement.

“The circle of knowledge was very tight,” a former palace aid emphasized to People in an article published on March 27. Meanwhile, a source close to the royal family admitted it was a “heck of a shock.”