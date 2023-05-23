There are many rules that members of the royal family have to follow, and Princess Kate Middleton recently revealed one unspoken rule is that she can’t sign autographs. Keep scrolling to learn the reasoning behind the rule, other royal family guidelines and more.

Why Doesn’t Kate Middleton Sign Autographs?

Kate declined signing an autograph when she made a surprise visit to the Chelsea Flower Show in London on May 22. While interacting with 100 students from 10 different elementary schools at the inaugural Children’s Picnic, she was asked to sign sheets of paper.

Instead of leaving her signature, the Princess of Wales drew sketches for the children at the event.

“My name’s Catherine. I’m not allowed to write my signature, it’s just one of those rules,” she explained, according to People, before drawing flowers and plants for the children.

Are the Royal Family Members Allowed to Sign Autographs?

The royal family members reportedly avoid signing autographs due to the risk of forgery, according to the Daily Express.

However, some of the royals have tried to appease fans in other ways by posing for selfies and having conversations with their admirers.

What Other Rules Do the Royal Family Members Follow?

Kate, her husband, Prince William, and their other family members have to follow several strict rules due to their status as royals.

Before her passing in September 2022, Queen Elizabeth forbade William, Kate, Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan Markle and her other relatives from saying certain words in her presence. According to Harper’s Bazaar, some off the off-limit words include “toilet,” “couch” and “perfume.”

Another rule implemented by the queen was that garlic was not allowed at Buckingham Palace.

Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

“We can never serve anything with garlic or too much onions,” chef Darren McGrady, who cooked for the royal family for 15 years, told Recipes Plus.

Former Buckingham Palace chef John Higgins confirmed Darren’s claims while speaking to the Canadian National Post in 2016. “The Queen is a wonderful lady, the royal family are wonderful people, but they’re missing out on garlic because at Buckingham Palace you don’t cook with garlic,” he said. “I suppose, in case you get the royal burp.”

Other rules include that the family members can’t wear fur, they must follow a strict dress code, the women must wear hats to all formal events, tiaras are reserved for married women and they must always graciously accept gifts from their fans.