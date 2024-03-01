Apparently, Prince William needs to brush up on his bedside manner. Ever since Princess Kate ​Middleton came home from the hospital following her abdominal surgery, “she has felt abandoned by her husband,” a palace insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“William has taken on more royal duties now that Charles is battling cancer, and that’s pulled him away from Kate. He’s preparing to take over the throne. He’s also checking on his father more, and William had to deal with Harry’s recent visit.” Kate, 42, is trying to be understanding, adds the source, but William, 41, “has to slow down and focus on his wife and the kids more. They need him more now than ever.”