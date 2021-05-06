Fans are calling out Prince William and Duchess Kate on social media after they appeared to repost the same birthday message two years in a row to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son Archie‘s birthday on Thursday, May 6.

“Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today,” the official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram account shared, alongside a family photo. Shortly after the tribute was posted, followers flooded the comment section to point out that William, 38, and Kate, 39, for posted the exact same photo and message one year prior.

“This is so very awkward,” one fan wrote. Another follower added, “Wished they posted a different picture, looks like they just reposted it and changed [the] year from last year.”

A third commenter praised the couple for being “classy” amid the ongoing royal family drama. “Same exact photo as last year’s birthday post! I think it’s a statement,” the social media user shared. “There’s just not photos to choose from. Proud of this family for being classy and not ever stepping down to her level. It’s always better to be classy than hateful and tacky.”

William and Kate’s Instagram post comes weeks after Harry, 36, reunited with his brother and other family members at his grandfather Prince Philip‘s funeral on April 17. The Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9, 2021, at age 99. Photos of the siblings walking in the funeral procession marked the first time that they came face-to-face in a year following Harry and Meghan’s decision to “step back” as members of the royal family in January 2020.

Prior to their reunion at the funeral, it was confirmed that Harry and William would not walk next to each other following their grandfather’s coffin. Their cousin, Peter Phillips, walked in between them. At the time, Buckingham Palace released a statement to Us Weekly shutting down rumors that the arrangement was due to a rift between the brothers.

“These are practical changes rather than sending a signal,” the statement read. “The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty’s wishes as well as the personal wishes of The Duke.”

Although the brothers’ relationship has been strained as of late, Harry revealed during his March 7 CBS primetime special that he has hope they will be able to patch things up in the long run.

“You know, as I’ve said before, I love William to bits. He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But we — you know, we’re on — we’re on different paths,” he said. “The relationship is space, at the moment. And, you know, time heals all things, hopefully.”