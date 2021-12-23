Having themselves a simple little Christmas! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to celebrate a quiet Christmas with their kids, Lilibet “Lili” Diana and Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.



“Christmas Day will be low-key and family only,” the source says. “Harry has bought everyone fun Christmas sweaters and mini versions for Lilibet and Archie.”

Not only that, but Meghan, 40, is apparently skilled in the kitchen. The former Suits actress will be “cooking a big roast with all the trimmings and lots of yummy desserts,” the insider adds.

Although 6-month-old Lilibet is too small to eat solid food, she still “may even get to try a tiny bit of chocolate for the first time,” the source says.

The parents shared their first photo with their daughter on Thursday, December 23, for a family holiday card. In the sweet picture, Harry, 37, was holding son Archie, 2, in his lap, while Meghan held up Lilibet, who appeared to be giggling and looking down at her mother. The parents were smiling adoringly at their new baby, as she was wearing a plain white dress while the three others matched with jeans.

Since Lilibet’s birth in June, Archie has adjusted to his role as a big brother, a source revealed to Life & Style that month. Archie “love his little sister” and “treats her like a doll,” the insider explained. He even “tries to give Lili his books.”

Welcoming a younger sibling into any family may alter the family dynamic. However, there “aren’t any jealousy issues so far” on Archie’s part, as his parents “go out of their way” to make sure he feels included, the source added at the time.

Upon stepping down from their royal obligations in early 2020, Meghan and Harry chose to reside in Montecito, California, distancing themselves from the royal family.

After sitting down for their tell-all interview in March of the following year, the couple caused quite a stir in the media, fueling speculation that their relationship with the royal family had been negatively impacted — specifically, the relationship between Harry and his brother, Prince William.

In spite of what the pair’s status is with the royal family, Queen Elizabeth II was nevertheless “overjoyed to be a great grandmother again,” an insider told In Touch in June.

“The queen was one of the first people Harry and Meghan told about the birth and they’ve sent her photos,” the source said at the time. “She has put the drama (from the interviews) aside.”