A lil bit of Lilibet? Meghan Markle may have given eagle-eyed fans the first peek of her and Prince Harry’s daughter, Lilibet, since her birth in June, in a video to celebrate the Duchess of Sussex’s 40th birthday.

On Wednesday, August 4, the former Suits actress released a video, featuring Melissa McCarthy (and plenty of hat changes) via webcam, announcing her “40 x 40” campaign, and it is chock full of Easter eggs for fans of the royal family!

Before the former actress explained the initiative to the Bridesmaids star, Meghan can be seen sitting at her desk in her Montecito, California home when the camera pans quickly to a set of framed family photos to her right. One of the images, found in the center of a tri-fold frame, includes Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor with her father.

The black and white shot appears to show Harry, 36, kissing the now 2-month-old on the forehead. A larger photo of the couple’s son, Archie, 2, is also on display.

But that’s not all! Perhaps in an attempt to make her laptop more ergonomic, Meghan propped her computer up on copies of her children’s book, The Bench.

ARCHEWELL.COM

The dedicated mother also included more than just the photos as a nod to her children. The Duchess wore two necklaces, which appeared to be designed by Logan Hollowell, one of the Taurus constellation and one of the Gemini constellation, a nod to son Archie’s birthday, May 6, and Lili’s birthday, June 4, respectfully.

The video even had two adorable cameos. Guy, one of the family’s dogs, is seen lying behind her and, toward the end of the video, Harry makes Melissa crack up when she spots him juggling just outside the window.

Courtesy of Archewell.Com

The former Deal or No Deal model explained her “40 x 40” campaign, stating that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tens of millions of women around the world left the workforce. For her 40th birthday, Meghan asked 40 “friends, activists, athletes, artists and world leaders,” including Adele, Katie Couric and Priyanka Chopra, to name a few, to contribute 40 minutes of mentorship to help women re-enter the workforce.

“In reflecting on my 40th birthday and the many things I am grateful for, I’m struck that TIME IS AMONG OUR GREATEST AND MOST ESSENTIAL GIFTS: Time with our loved ones, time doing the things we love, time spent learning, laughing, growing, and the sacred time we have on this earth. Amongst the most valuable gifts of time is also time spent in service to others knowing that it can contribute to incredible change,” Meghan shared on the Archewell website.

“To that last point, and with my 40th lap around the sun in mind, it made me wonder: what would happen if we all committed 40 minutes to helping someone else or to mentoring someone in need?” she continued. “I believe mentorship is one way to help women regain confidence and rebuild their economic strength… With this time, I hope they each help someone advance a professional life on her own terms, and, I hope that they inspire countless others to give 40 minutes of their time as well.”