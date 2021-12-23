’Tis the season! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared the first photo of their daughter, Lilibet, in a sweet family Christmas card picture with son Archie.

The smiling family photo, which was posted on Thursday, December 23, shows Harry, 37, Meghan, 40, and Archie, 2, wearing jeans while 6-month-old Lili looks precious in a casual white dress.

The parents can be seen smiling at their adorable baby girl, who is giggling. As for Archie, the toddler is a spitting image of his red-headed father.

Harry, Meghan and their children now reside in Montecito, California, after stepping down from their royal duties and distancing themselves from the royal family in 2020. These days, the parents are enjoying their busy life stateside with their little ones.

An insider told Life & Style Archie “loves his little sister” and “treats her like a doll” since her birth in June. “Fortunately, there aren’t any jealousy issues so far,” added the insider about the new siblings, noting that the parents go “out of their way to ensure” Archie “doesn’t feel left out.”

Although the brother and sister are still very young, it’s clear Archie is “the most loving” sibling. “You can already tell because he tries to give Lili his books!” gushed the insider.

Going from one to two children can be a major transition for any family, but a separate source told In Touch that Harry and Meghan split “parenting duties 50-50.”

“He has no problem whatsoever doing diaper duty and gets up in the middle of the night when Lili cries,” the source said about the doting dad. “Obviously having a new baby takes up a lot of energy — especially when there’s a toddler in the mix too — but Harry and Meghan are enjoying every minute of it.”

Despite the Archewell Foundation creators tense relationship with some members of the royal family, particularly after their tell-all interview in March, Queen Elizabeth II has remained very supportive of the couple.

A second insider told In Touch the 95-year-old monarch was “overjoyed to be a great-grandmother again” after Lili’s arrival. “She was one of the first people Harry and Meghan told about the birth, and they’ve sent her photos,” the second insider explained.

It looks like it will be a very merry Christmas for Meghan, Harry, Archie and Lili!