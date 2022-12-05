Prince Harry expressed concern that his wife, Meghan Markle, will end up like his late mother, Princess Diana, in the new docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

“The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy,” Harry, 38, said in a trailer for the upcoming Netflix documentary, which was released on Monday, December 5.

Clips of the Duke of Sussex’s mother played as he reflected on how the public negatively treats women that marry into the royal family, with magazine covers showing how Diana was regularly criticized by the press.

“I realized they’re never going to protect you,” Meghan, 41, chimed in.

“I was terrified,” Harry added, noting that he “didn’t want history to repeat itself” when it comes to how the public treats his wife.

Diana, who shared sons Harry and Prince William with her ex-husband, Prince Charles, tragically died in 1997 at the age of 36 after a car crash in Paris, France.

The trailer also showed how the media has had varying ways of portraying the Suits alum since the pair were first romantically linked in 2016. At one point, Piers Morgan described Meghan as a “royal rockstar.” However, he changed his attitude and eventually started referring to her as “Princess Pinocchio.”

In the first trailer, which was released on Thursday, December 1, fans got a glimpse into the private couple’s personal lives including their 2018 wedding reception and Meghan showing off her baby bump during one of her pregnancies.

The pair also discussed why they agreed to participate in the documentary. “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors … I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” Harry explained.

“When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” Meghan added in a solo interview.

In January 2020, Harry and Meghan caused a royal rift when they stepped down as senior members of the royal family and revealed their plans to become “financially independent.”

After relocating to California, the couple shared their side of the story during a tell-all interview on CBS in March 2021. “No, I never blindsided my grandmother. I have too much respect for her,” Harry said about releasing their joint statement that revealed their plans to step back from the royal family.

Matt Dunham/AP/Shutterstock

“We never left the family,” the “Archetypes” podcast host added, explaining they only stepped back from their professional roles. “We were saying, ‘OK, if this isn’t working for everyone, we’re in a lot of pain, you can’t provide us with the help that we need, we can just take a step back. We can do it in a commonwealth country.’ We suggested New Zealand, South Africa.”

Part one of Harry & Meghan will drop on Netflix on Thursday, December 8, followed by part two on Thursday, December 15.