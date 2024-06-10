Prince Harry and King Charles are “closer than ever” amid the monarch’s cancer diagnosis.

“If there was ever a green-eyed monster or a sense of rivalry between the two, that is a chapter of the past,” a source told The Times in an interview published on Monday, June 10. “The King sees his son as a useful ally on family matters and increasingly in discharging the duties of nation and state.”

In February, Buckingham Palace announced Charles, 75, had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer after having surgery for an enlarged prostate. Although Harry’s relationship with his family has been strained since he moved to the United States in 2020 and stepped away from royal life, just one day after the news was announced, he returned to the United Kingdom to be by his father’s side.

“He very much wants to support his father,” the insider added. “That isn’t something new, but of course, with everything the King is going through with his treatment, he will continue to support him as much as he can.”

The specifics of Charles’ treatments have yet to be confirmed. Doctors advised him to take a break from public-facing duties as he began treatment for the disease.

The royal family gave an update on Charles’ condition on April 26 and revealed that he was well enough to return to public engagements. “His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis,” the statement said. “To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients. This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead.”

Since returning to his royal duties, Charles has maintained a busy schedule. Consequently, he was unable to make time to see his son when the Spare author, 39, was in London in May. Harry returned to his native country for an event celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Invictus Games, but he did not see his family while he was in town.

“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the Duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program,” Harry’s spokesperson shared.