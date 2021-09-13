Jennifer Lawrence is already showing her baby-on-the-way the importance of a good laugh and a good cause. The actress was spotted cradling her baby bump on Sunday, September 12, in New York City, where she enjoyed a night of standup comedy to benefit 9/11 charities.

J-Law, 31, was photographed on Sunday at Madison Square Garden, dressed casually in a long gray dress, jean jacket, white shoes and a flesh-toned facemask, resting her hands on top of her growing bump.

The Hunger Games actress was attending “NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration,” an event in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, organized by Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson. In 2019, the former host of The Daily Show gave an impassioned speech criticizing Congress for failing to fund a program to help support sick and dying 9/11 supporters. Scott Davidson, the SNL cast member’s father, was a firefighter who died in the attacks on September 11, 2001.

“We wanted to put on a fun celebration to honor this great city’s resilience. It’s nice to be able to do this with friends and people we love,” a statement from Jon and Pete read.

The evening featured many A-list comedians, including Bill Burr, Colin Jost, Colin Quinn, Dave Attell, Dave Chappelle, Jay Pharoah, Jimmy Fallon, John Mulaney, Michael Che, Ronny Chieng, Tom Segura and Wanda Sykes.

Amy Schumer, a close friend of Jennifer’s, also performed.

The Silver Linings Playbook star is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney — and the couple couldn’t be more excited.

The Mother! star’s rep confirmed her pregnancy to People on Wednesday, September 8, and it’s no wonder she can’t keep her hands off of her baby bump. A source previously told In Touch that she and her art gallerist husband, 37, had “already discussed having children and how cute they’re going to be” after the two became engaged after eight months of dating in February 2019. The couple wed in October 2019, where Amy, 40, was also a guest.

“Jennifer can’t wait to be a mom,” a second insider told In Touch. “[She’s] over the moon about being pregnant.”

Keep scrolling to see the cute photos of Jennifer and her baby-to-be’s night out!