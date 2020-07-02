Exclusive RHOA’s Phaedra Parks Reveals Drama on ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop’ Will Be Next Level: ‘It’s Very Spicy’

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks reveals there’s definitely going to be some wild drama on the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition in an exclusive video interview with In Touch. Couples will be fighting to make their relationships stronger and, at some points, all hell breaks loose.

“You saw the [teaser] clips! It was WWE meets scary,” the reality star, 46, tells In Touch exclusively about her experience. “It was lots of … honey, I didn’t know if I was in a Jackie Chan movie. Things were flying and swinging. It was very spicy. I didn’t see any physical stuff happening on this show, so going in, that was the last thing I thought would occur,” Phaedra adds. “I think we had three hospital visits.”

WE TV

The TV personality and her new beau, rapper Medina Islam, previously revealed they joined the cast to learn how to “master” dealing with “distance” and “communication” in their relationship. They also wanted to improve aspects of themselves in order to be the best partners.

Despite the turmoil along the way, the Bravo alum says she still had a great time getting to know people and seeing a longtime pal. In fact, she formed a bond with many of them while striving to fix lingering issues in their romances.

“I got along with everybody,” she says. “I left the house feeling as if I had forged some really strong relationships with most of the couples. [Hazel-E] and I knew each other prior to this. We’ve been friends for several decades.”

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Phaedra says she was also excited to see rapper Kurupt (real name: Ricardo Emmanuel Brown), because she was a huge fan of his growing up.

“Moving into the house. You never know [how it’s going to go], but after those weeks, we left and I talk to every single person from that house,” she reveals. “Every day or every other day. I consider them family now.”

And we haven’t seen the last of her yet! Phaedra says she does have a new show coming up, but it’s “not what you think.”

Count us in!

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition premieres on July 2 at 9 p.m. ET on WE TV.