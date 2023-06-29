Comedian Pete Davidson is in rehab getting treated for his borderline personality disorder condition as well as PTSD, multiple outlets have reported. It comes less than two weeks after he was charged with reckless driving in Los Angeles after crashing his car into a house in March.

“Pete regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune ups’ and to take a mental break, so that’s what’s happening,” a friend told Page Six on Wednesday, June 28.

“His friends and family have been supportive during this time,” a source told People, adding that he “should be getting out pretty soon.”

The Bupkus star has been open in the past about his struggles with various mental health conditions. He was first diagnosed with BPD in 2017 and revealed in an interview that same year that he thought very highly of going to rehab for treatment.

“I have to get my meds re-adjusted all the time. I have in between bipolar and borderline and PTSD and s–t from my childhood, so I have to go and get re-adjusted every once in a while,” he told Charlamagne Tha God, adding, “I don’t think going to rehab is that big of a deal. I think it’s like a really strong, powerful thing.”

The King of Staten Island star also discussed his diagnosis in a January 2021 interview. “I got diagnosed with BPD a few years ago, and I was always just so confused all the time, and just thought something was wrong, and didn’t know how to deal with it,” Pete explained to actress Glenn Close, in an interview for Variety’s “Actors On Acting” series in January 2021. “Then, when somebody finally tells you, the weight of the world feels lifted off your shoulders. You feel so much better.”

Pete’s firefighter father, Scott Davidson, died in the World Trade Center on 9/11. He was only 7 years old at the time he lost his father and was later diagnosed with PTSD. Pete revealed on John Bernthal‘s “Real Ones” podcast in March 2023 that he’d been going to therapy to deal with his childhood trauma.

“I’ve been doing a lot of therapy like trauma therapy trying to figure out why I think there are obvious reasons why with the PTSD from childhood,” he revealed.

“My therapist and I have agreed on ones as my dad told me he was going to pick me up from school on 9/11. I got picked up by my mom, and she didn’t tell me what was going on for like three days, and she kept telling me, ‘Dad’s at work, coming home’ whatever. I had no idea,” he told Bernthal.

Pete explained to Variety in 2018 that he’d been working on mental health issues since he was a child as a result of the loss of his dad. “I’ve been in and out of mental health facilities since I was 9,” he told the publication, revealing he attempted suicide “in the fourth or fifth grade.”

The former Saturday Night Live star made light of an upcoming trip to rehab during a December 2019 episode of the show’s “Weekend Update” segment. “I’m going on a little ‘vacation.’ You know, the kind of vacation where insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces. And you have roommates, but it stills costs like $100,000,” he quipped. Pete later confirmed during a stand-up show two months later that he went to the Sierra Tucson treatment center in Arizona.

It’s unclear if the Staten Island native will be able to attend his July 27 arraignment in Los Angeles on his misdemeanor reckless driving charge. Pete allegedly lost control of his Mercedes Benz at a high rate of speed on March 4, jumping a curb and taking out a fire hydrant before crashing into the side of a house in Beverly Hills.

“We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home,” a representative of the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office told In Touch on June 16. “Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).