Rooting for Their Champions! Meet the Wives and Girlfriends of Kansas City Chiefs Stars

The wives and girlfriends of the Kansas City Chiefs stars are used to seeing their significant others rack up wins, and they’ll be out in force for Super Bowl 2024 on February 11.

Brittany Mahomes has watched quarterback husband Patrick Mahomes lead the team to two Super Bowl titles in four years. However, Taylor Swift is new to the Chiefs’ WAGS club, as she started dating tight end Travis Kelce shortly before the 2023 season got underway.

Taylor has proven to be a hit among fellow wives and girlfriends, as she hosted a viewing party for several players’ significant others at her New York City apartment when the Chiefs played an abroad game in Germany in November 2023.

They’ll be back together again in Las Vegas, hoping to see the team win back-to-back Super Bowls.

Scroll down to meet the WAGS of the Kansas City Chiefs stars.