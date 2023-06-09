Philanthropist Patrick Carroll is heading to the Big Apple for the latest stop on his “Kickz for Kids” charity tour. Partnering with “The Sneaker Don” Ben Kickz, Patrick is on a mission to donate $1 million worth of sneakers to kids in need, working closely with Boys and Girls Clubs across the country. Having already made stops in Miami, Tampa and Atlanta, Patrick’s efforts are quickly moving forward.

“There is no better feeling than seeing how excited and proud these kids are when they get a new pair of really cool sneakers,” Patrick told In Touch of his efforts. “They’re surprised but so happy at the same time. I don’t know of a more genuine and fulfilling experience than I could imagine.”

Maurice Holloway

Making his stops even more special are the celebrity guests who show up! In addition to Bravo stars, Patrick has been joined by Phaedra Parks of the Housewives franchise, Captain Lee of Below Deck and former pro-wrestler Dean ‘Mojo’ Muhtadi, who have all handed out shoes to kids in need.

Not only is the billionaire connected to the cause due to his philanthropic work, but Patrick has a unique connection to the Boys and Girls Club, having been a member during his childhood in Tampa.

“Organized sports was one of the most important things in my life … it taught me to be competitive, tough and to work hard,” Patrick said. “When I heard the kids at the Boys and Girls Club couldn’t afford shoes to play sports, I had to do something about it.”

“As cliche as it sounds, the message I give them is if I can do it, anyone can do it,” Patrick said when reflecting on working with inner-city children through the charity tour. “I am far from the typical success story. I got in some trouble growing up, didn’t go to college, and was basically self-taught. I think the message of the American Dream, and working hard for your dreams is so important. Especially these days.”