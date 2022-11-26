On Thursday, November 10, former “club kid” and philanthropist Patrick Carroll hit Tampa Bay, Florida, to give out $100,000 worth of sneakers to the community’s underprivileged children. Working with the Boys & Girls Club of Tampa Bay and The Sneaker Don, Carroll’s “Kick for Kids” initiative saw dozens of shoes handed out to those who needed them the most.

Courtesy of Adriane Schwartz

“I grew up a ‘Club Kid.’ It saved my life, and I’ve come to realize no matter how successful I become, if the generation behind us is lost we’re all going to be screwed,” Carroll wrote on Instagram after the successful event. “I want to teach as many kids as I can that it is cool to work your ass off, defy all the odds and actually win. The real fulfillment is to turn around and bring as many people as you can with you. Amen to our real leaders, and our future leaders.”

Carroll is the founder and CEO of CARROLL, a leading real estate company that focuses on industry strategy. But when he’s not working as a “hands-on-CEO,” the father of three turns his attention to philanthropic endeavors. In addition to his work with the Boys & Girls Club of Tampa Bay, Carroll serves on the Jesuit High School Foundation board and donates to more than 50 international charities.

“Kick for Kids” was back in action just a week later, and a second shoe giveaway took place in Tampa. Eight more cities will receive shoes from Carroll and his initiative as part of the “Kick for Kids” campaign.