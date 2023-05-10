Joining forces! Philanthropist Patrick Carroll and Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro came together for Tyler’s Boy Wonder World Lifestyle Brand Launch and SOLARIS art exhibition to benefit charity.

On May 4, The Office Art Gallery and SOLARIS combined to present the work of artist Johnny Robles and launched Tyler’s new clothing brand, Boy Wonder World. Sponsored by Miami billionaire Patrick, the event brought the philanthropist and the Miami Heat star together unlike ever before.

Manny Hernandez/Getty Images for Patrick Carroll

“I love both charity and art so to have a chance to give back in the name of art makes this all worthwhile,” Patrick said of the event. Commenting on how he got involved in the first place, the Kicks For Kidz personality said, “I’m an art collector and the gallery owner Matt [Chevallard] is a good buddy of mine who felt Tyler Herro and I could join forces to make a difference. When I see a great opportunity to be involved with some truly talented artists and support my community, I can’t miss it!”

Making the event even more of a don’t miss, 100% of the proceeds from the evening will go to charity of Patrick’s choice.

The night itself was packed full of creativity, with artist Jonny showcasing his latest art installation. Boy Wonder World also brought the heat with its bold collection looks, and Tyler spoke about the unique launch idea.

“Instead of having a regular launch party I wanted it to be elevated. Being in Miami and with the design district being such a main staple in Miami, an art gallery launch party seemed ideal,” he said.

Manny Hernandez/Getty Images for Patrick Carroll

The launch party not only featured the two collaborators, but was attended by Miami Heat players, WWE wrestler and TMZ Sports host Dean “Mojo” Muhtadi, professional tennis player Reilly Opelka and more.