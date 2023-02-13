Billionaire Patrick Carroll has invited celebrity friends to a third city in the United States in his quest to donate a million dollars’ worth of sneakers to underprivileged children, hitting Atlanta, Georgia, in March 2023. The famed “Sneaker Don” Ben Kickz will join Patrick and drive his Brinks truck to an inner-city Boys and Girls Club and hand out 600 pairs of sneakers to children in need.

“There is no better feeling than seeing how excited and proud these kids are when they get a new pair of really cool sneakers,” Patrick told In Touch. “They’re surprised but so happy at the same time. I don’t know of a more genuine and fulfilling experience than I could imagine.”

Patrick – who donates millions to children’s causes each year – has caught the eye of celebrities in each city he throws his “Kicks for Kidz” event. Supporters such as Phaedra Parks of the Housewives franchise, Captain Lee of Below Deck and former pro-wrestler Dean ‘Mojo’ Muhtadi all handed out sneakers at the Miami event, and several of the Selling Tampa crew stopped by to lend a hand for Patrick’s Tampa give away.

Pixie Productions

The entrepreneur and founder of CARROLL previously expressed that the Boys and Girls Club was a cause close to his heart, as he was a member while growing up in Tampa, Florida.

“Organized sports was one of the most important things in my life … it taught me to be competitive, tough and to work hard,” Patrick said. “When I heard the kids at the Boys and Girls Club couldn’t afford shoes to play sports, I had to do something about it.”

Maurice Holloway

When talking to inner-city children during his philanthropic events, Patrick tries to pass on lessons he’s learned over the years.

“As cliche as it sounds, the message I give them is if I can do it, anyone can do it,” Patrick revealed. “I am far from the typical success story. I got in some trouble growing up, didn’t go to college, and was basically self-taught. I think the message of the American Dream, and working hard for your dreams is so important. Especially these days.”